Tim’s Travels: Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design’s Gallery Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - Gift wrapping still feel daunting? Don't worry, Tim Ezell to the rescue! He was live in the Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design in the Delmar Loop learning everything he needs to know about gift-giving - and gift wrapping.

Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design's Gallery Shop offers jewelry, housewares, and fashions all made by locally and nationally celebrated artists and craftspeople. When you do your holiday shopping at Craft Alliance, they will wrap your gift for you!