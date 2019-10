Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Did you know that CPR, if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim`s chance of survival? We saw this recently at a Cardinals game when a St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer helped save a man's life after he suffered a heart attack. The hero learned CPR as an Eagle Scout.

every year more than 350-thousand out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the united states, and less than half of these people get CPR from a bystander.