ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Garbage tossed in waterways can choke the life out of rivers, lakes, and streams. We can reverse some of the damage caused by others by pitching in to help clear the debris.

The annual River Des Peres Trash Bash is happening this Saturday.

17Th Annual River Des Peres Trash Bash

Saturday, 8:00 am - 12:00 pm.

Free lunch and celebration after

Register: stltrashbash.org