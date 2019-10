× Cardinals Swept out of NLCS by Nationals, 7-4, Martin’s Post Game report

The Cardinals were swept out of the 2019 National League Championship Series, losing 7-4 to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.

The Nats got to Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson for seven runs in the first inning and never looked back in completing the four game sweep.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was in the Cardinals locker room and has the season ending post game report.