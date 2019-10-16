Edwardsville passes 10 cent paper and plastic bag fee

EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. — Paper or Plastic? If you live in Edwardsville it will soon cost you, no matter which choice you make.

According to our partners at The Post-Dispatch, The Edwardsville City Council approved a ten-cent fee on plastic and paper bags in grocery stores and other large retailers. This makes the first city in the region to put the squeeze on single-use bags.

The ordinance takes effect on April 1, 2020, which is intended to give retailers time to prepare and to go through the holiday season before making changes.

Bring Your Own has also tried to pass a 10-cent fee in Glen Carbon, a village of nearly 13,000. But this spring, the group’s efforts there came to a halt. Under the Illinois Constitution, municipalities with populations under 25,001 can’t impose certain fees and taxes without a public vote.