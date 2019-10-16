× Expert talks the top wild facts about Zombie Trees

ST. LOUIS – We’ve all heard of Johnny Appleseed, he planted all those trees more than 250 years ago but do you know the story of John Davey ? Davey is the guy, who beginning in 1880, started caring for sick trees and his people are still at it today.

Jonathan Corzine Jonathan Corzine, District Manager, Davey Tree Expert joined FOX 2 to discuss the crazy thing about Zombie Trees. The zombie may appear normal- but are not inside.

