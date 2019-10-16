× Fire breaks out in home under renovation in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – For the second night in a row, fire damaged a home under renovation in north St. Louis County.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m on Fork Drive coincidently next door to a home that caught fire on Tuesday morning.

The homeowner tells FOX 2, after the neighboring fire, he smelled gas inside his home. His renovations were nearly complete and an inspection was scheduled in two weeks. No was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.