Gateway Arch offers ‘Frights and Heights’ a spooky nighttime ride to the top
ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch is raising a few scares just in time for Halloween.
Frights and Heights is a family-friendly event held inside the Arch museum and visitors center. Costumed history actors will roam the museum as kids collect candy and decorate a small pumpkin to take home.
The event will be held Saturday, October 19 night from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. It’s a haunted tram ride to the top of the arch complete with scary decorations and spooky music.
There will also be a dance party, storytelling, face painting and treats.