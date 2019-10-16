Gateway Arch offers ‘Frights and Heights’ a spooky nighttime ride to the top

Posted 5:34 am, October 16, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch is raising a few scares just in time for Halloween.

Frights and Heights is a family-friendly event held inside the Arch museum and visitors center. Costumed history actors will roam the museum as kids collect candy and decorate a small pumpkin to take home.

The event will be held Saturday, October 19 night from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. It’s a haunted tram ride to the top of the arch complete with scary decorations and spooky music.

There will also be a dance party, storytelling, face painting and treats.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.