Kindergartner brings unloaded gun to Kansas City school

Posted 8:30 am, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29AM, October 16, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say a kindergartner brought an unloaded gun to a Kansas City elementary school in a backpack, apparently without knowing it was there.

Kansas City Public Schools said in a news release that a teacher was notified after the Faxon Elementary School student found the weapon Tuesday. Police said that the school’s security then secured the gun. The student’s parents and state welfare officials were notified.

The district statement said, “There is every reason to think that the child was unaware that a firearm had been placed in the backpack.” The district said it was unable to comment further because of the ongoing investigation and student confidentially requirements.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.