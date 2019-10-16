Man admits to killing man at ex-girlfriend’s apartment

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and fatally shooting a man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Brandon Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the death of 24-year-old Chuckie Marion, of Florissant.

Hazelwood police said Williams broke a window in April 2018 and entered a bedroom of the apartment, where he then kicked in a bathroom door. Police say Williams and Marion exchanged gunfire. Williams was shot once in the leg, and Marion died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The ex-girlfriend told police she was there with a co-worker when Williams forced his way inside.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 6.

