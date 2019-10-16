NAACP East St. Louis 63rd Annual Freedom Fund Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For 65 years the East St. Louis Branch of the NAACP has been recognizing those in the community who make a difference. Their mission is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights.

Stanley Franklin, president of the East St. Louis Branch of the NAACP joined FOX 2 to discuss the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet that will take place downtown and this year, and Congressman John Lewis the special guest speaker.

Tickets can be purchased at estlnaacp.org at $85.00 general admission and $125.00 VIP tickets