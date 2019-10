× Parkway South High School dismisses classes after power outage

ST. LOUIS, COUNTY Mo. — Parkway South High School is dismissing early because of a power outage. A statement sent to the media says that there is a power outage in the area and a backup generator malfunction. The school is dismissing early today at around 12:30pm.

Buses will begin leaving South High at about 1:00 pm If students drive or walk to school, they are being dismissed at 12:30 p.m.