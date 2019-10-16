× Police fatally shot a homicide suspect at ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely’s home in California

Deputies shot and killed a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman at the California home of “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a family dispute at the actor’s home in Hope Ranch, California, on Tuesday night, Lt. Erik Raney told CNN. When deputies arrived, they found an elderly woman dead from apparent stab wounds, Raney said.

The victim’s husband, whose speech was impeded because of a medical condition, said that another family member was involved in the stabbing, Raney said.

Deputies searched the property and found the suspect, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. When the suspect “presented a threat” to the deputies, they fired at him.

No deputies were injured in the incident, and those involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave amid the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Police have not released the identities of the people in the home, the relationship among them or information on a possible motive.

Ely, 81, is an actor and novelist best known for playing the lead character in the 1960s television series “Tarzan,” and for playing the title role in “Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze.”