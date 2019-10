× Stanley Cup Champion Blues Visit the White House

The Stanley Cup champions, the St. Louis Blues had their day with the President of the United States on Tuesday, October 15.

The Blues were honored at the White House by President Donald Trump. The President and the Blues shared lots of laughs during the outdoor ceremony. Trump even recognized Laila Anderson, the Blues young super fan who helped them to the title last summer.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was at the White House and has the report with the Champs and the President.