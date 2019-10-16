Tim’s Travels: ‘Rockem Sockem showdown at Dave and Buster’s to promote Guns ‘N Hoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Guns `N Hoses sold out for the third consecutive year in 2018 with attendance of 18,452. Guns `N Hoses is a fundraising event, consisting of three-round boxing matches between first responders, held to benefit The BackStoppers.

The BackStoppers have supported more than 160 families since 1959. Their charity provides needed financial assistance and support to spouses and dependent children of the public servants in their coverage area who have lost their lives or suffered a catastrophic injury performing their duty.

This year`s event tickets are on sale now and will take place Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tim Ezell was live at Dave and Buster's playing Rockem Sockem Robot with both Chiefs.

For more information, please visit www.STLGunsNHoses.com