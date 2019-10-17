Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s hosts hiring fair for thousands of seasonal workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The help wanted sign is out at Bass Pro Shops ahead of the busy holiday season. The outdoor and conservation company is looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers at a job fair happening Thursday, October 17.

Seasonal retail positions include cashiers, sales associates, and stockroom employees. Help is also needed for Santa's Wonderland the free family holiday experience.

Seasonal hires could be considered for full-time positions.

During a National Hiring Event, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela`s will conduct on-site interviews from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.