Best Buddies program promotes Missouri Champion of the Year 2019 candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Best Buddies Missouri started in 2016, their champions will generate countless opportunities for friendships, jobs, and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Champion of the Year event will feature food & drink from local St. Louis eateries, a silent auction, entertainment, mission moments and Champion award ceremony.

The 501c3 Nonprofit fundraising goal is $70,000 with all proceeds supporting Missouri programs that provide one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development.

For more information visit: bestbuddieschampion.org

Best Buddies Missouri 2019 Champion of the Year

6:00pm - 9:00pm

Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis

Manchester