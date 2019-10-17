Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

You don’t have to rub a magic lamp or wish upon a star to have a dream come true.

To create buzz around the launch of Disney+ on Nov. 12, Reviews.org wants to hire Disney fanatics to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.

Perks include a $1,000 payday, a one-year subscription to Disney+ and a Disney-themed movie watching kit.

“Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out “Let It Go”? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!” Review.org’s website says.

To apply, just fill out a questionnaire and submit a video review of your favorite Disney movies.

Applicants must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Applications are open from now until Nov. 7.

To read more about the position, click here.