East St. Louis mayor ends interview over inquiry about questionable hire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St Louis is as much as $5 million in the hole. The city recently had to lay off firefighters and shut down a firehouse.

Despite the dire financial situation, the city hired ex-councilwoman June Hamilton-Dean to be the head of its development agency, even though she's about to go on trial for a felony.

She's accused of forgery. Prosecutors allege it was in connection with her job at the East St. Louis Township.

The You Paid For It team questioned East St Louis Mayor Robert Eastern about hiring Hamilton-Dean.

Mayor Eastern refused to answer investigator our questions about that hire and ultimately ended the interview.

Hamilton-Dean goes to trial on October 21. If convicted, she could get up to 5 years in prison.