MILLSTADT, Ill. - Escape to the country and have the time of your life at Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm.

Eckert’s Millstadt 12-Acre Corn Maze has been cut into the St. Louis Blues & Stanley Cup logos. The corn maze is available every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from September 7 through October 27th. Tickets can be purchased online here.

FOX 2's Derrion Henderson visited the farm to show wonderful way to relax, relieve stress and get back to nature.