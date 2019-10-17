Fall foliage slow to progress across the bi-state region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Driving through the bi-state region, it may not look like it typically does in mid-to-late October. In St. Louis, fall foliage has been slow to progress.

Across the metro area, fall hues are still hit and miss. Red and yellow colors across our northern counties like St. Charles and Lincoln are becoming more consistent. As for our southern counties like Crawford and Washington, they are still seeing mostly green.

We have seen a couple of cold snaps with overnight lows in the 30s; some areas have even seen a hard freeze. This overnight cold weather is helpful for a bright fall show, but as long as the days bring sunshine and warm air. Forester Danny Moncheski explains that they hope for cold nights ahead.

“A good hard freeze really helps to kind of trap those sugars and other nutrients in the tree that give you your different colors,” Moncheski said. “So if we can get some more nights like that, and as a meteorologist, we’re asking for your help, that would just further the process along."

With the harder freeze, some sensitive leaves may experience “fall out," meaning the more tender leaf species like Ashes, Maples, and Elms quickly fade. Trees like Oaks and Hickories are better at withstanding colder temperatures.

The best guess for when to see the brightest show will be near the end of the month, right around Halloween through early November.

If you want to know how the colors are doing across the state you can visit the department of conversations website. Click here to see a weekly report on how the colors are progressing and where you can see the best show.