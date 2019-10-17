Health Watch: Reshaping the Nose through Rhinoplasty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Of course, appearances aren't everything, but feeling good about the way you look can boost your self-esteem and help you face the world with confidence. SLUCare plastic surgeons work with patients to understand the look they're going for and make recommendations on the best way to achieve that goal.

For some, their noses seem to cause the most issues. Rhinoplasty - also known as a 'nose job' - can correct breathing problems or restructure the shape of the nose.

The nose holds a critical place on the face and can cause facial imbalance if it’s larger or more asymmetrical in proportion to other parts of the face. Rhinoplasty can help enhance facial balance and harmony as well as restore function with any breathing issues. Dr. Frank Simo is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon with SLUCare who says, "reconstructive surgery is performed for abnormalities that are a result of injury or abnormal development."

Rhinoplasty treats:

*Nose size in relation to facial balance

*Nose width at the bridge or in the size and position of the nostrils

*Nose profile with visible humps or depressions on the bridge

*Nasal tip that is enlarged or bulbous, drooping, upturned or hooked

*Nostrils that are large, wide or upturned

*Nasal asymmetry

Rhinoplasty involves two components:

1) Reconstructive surgery resolves any nasal injuries caused by trauma, birth defects, breathing problems caused by a deviated nasal septum or a sinus condition, and/or failed primary rhinoplasties, which is when a patient requests a revision to a prior rhinoplasty.

2) Cosmetic surgery to remove a bump, narrow nostril width, change the angle between the nose and the mouth, in addition to correcting any of those aforementioned injuries or defects.

Rhinoplasty is performed as either a closed procedure, where incisions are hidden inside the nose; or an open procedure, where an incision is made across the columella, the narrow strip of tissue that separates the nostrils. Dr. Simo says, "closed approaches are for noses that really require less correction."

Once the nose has been restructured, the corrected nose is immobilized using either a splint and/or packing to ensure the proper healing of the surgical incision. Any initial swelling subsides within a few weeks, however, it may take up to a year for the new nasal contour to fully refine.

SLUCare plastic facial surgeons consult with patients to determine the overall goal and help create a fully functional, aesthetically pleasing, and facially proportionate nose. Patients should expect an improvement in the appearance of their noses as well as maintaining or improving their ability to breathe. Everyone has “their nose” as it were. Ultimately, a successful nasal surgery should look entirely natural and your nose should just look like it “belongs” on your face.

For more information, click here.