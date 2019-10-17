Illinois DCFS reminds parents to create a safe sleep environment for baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is working with St. Elizabeth'S Hospital in Ofallon, Illinois for Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month to launch a year-long statewide education campaign.

The campaign is aimed at reducing the risk of sleep-related infant deaths and maintain awareness throughout the year by partnering with community organizations and health care providers.

Unsafe sleep is a leading cause of death for children 1-year-old and younger. In 2018, 143 infants in Illinois under the age of 1 died because of being put to sleep unsafely, eight babies under the age of one died in St. Clair County and 61 in Cook County.