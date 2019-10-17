× Kellogg launches “All together” cereal in support of Spirit Day

ST. LOUIS – In support of Spirit Day, Kellogg’s has teamed up with GLAAD to launch a special edition “All Together” cereal that features 6 mini cereal boxes inside one larger box.

Kellogg says the “All Together” box is to “celebrate the belief that we all belong together”. The box features Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Corn Flakes.

All Together Cereal is available while supplies last for a limited time on Thursday, Oct. 17 for online retail through Kelloggstore.com for $19.99.