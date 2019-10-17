Macy’s two day bra fitting event in honor of breast cancer awareness month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With colder temperatures approaching its essential to make sure your shape wear is fitting. Nancy Balkenbusch a consultant with Wacoal talks about the shapewear beneath homecoming, wedding and fall attire.

Wacoal's "Fit for the Cure" program will donate $2 to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer research and community health programs. Wacoal will also donate an additional $2 for every Wacoal bra, shapewear piece or b.tempt`d bra purchased at their two-day event.

For more information visit www.FitForTheCure.com