Man taken to hospital when SUV crashes after shots fired over I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Investigators are looking for possible evidence in connection with shots fired and crash involving two SUVs at West Florissant near I-70. One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is not known at this time.

FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier says that police got a call for shots fired in the are and a crash. The accident happened on the bridge over I-70.