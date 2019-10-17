× MoDOT will keep I-64 westbound at Kingshighway closed for two weeks

ST. LOUIS — Drivers heading into and out of St. Louis on Interstate 64 should consider alternate routes or expect delays as crews will keep the left lane and shoulder on westbound I-64 between Kingshighway and Hampton closed for at least two weeks.

After further investigation, crews have discovered that a leaky drainage pipe had eroded most of the dirt from under the shoulder and much of the left-most lane of the westbound interstate. This left an open space under the roadway, causing portions of the roadway to start to sink.

Crews will need to excavate the remaining earth from the left lane and shoulder, repair the pipe, refill the area and replace the pavement on the left lane and shoulder.

First, crews will need to place temporary barrier wall along the stretch of interstate needing repair. This will start at 8 a.m. Friday, October 18, when crews close the ramp from Vandenter to westbound I-64. At 9 a.m., Friday, October 18, crews will close a second left lane between Vandeventer and Hampton to set the temporary barrier. Crews are expected to reopen that second left lane and the ramp by 3 p.m. Friday, but that lane will be narrowed to 10 feet due to the barrier wall.

At this time, repairs are expected to take two weeks, but that may change after excavating the roadway and determining the extent of the repairs needed for the pipe.

This lane closure will significantly impact both the morning and evening rush periods. Roughly 70,000 vehicles use westbound I-64 in this area