NBA stars offer words of encouragement, support to young man with spinal disease

ST. LOUIS – With the assist from his younger brother and sister, Timorion Tucker is scoring a basket and taking part in some occupational therapy.

"Timorion was diagnosed with a rare condition called spinal cerebella ataxia type two and, basically, what it does is it affects everything in the body that’s muscle-related," says Dajane Jones, Timorion's Mom. "His swallowing, his vision, walking, everything that’s affiliated with muscles. So, basically, one of his Make-A-Wishes was to meet Koby Bryant."

Timorion is a fan of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the game of basketball. Word began to spread around the St. Louis basketball community. And soon, a full-court press of videos began arriving from NBA players like Meyers Leonard, Tacko Fall, Zach Lavine, and Semi Ojeleye.

"I know they’re really busy but it was cool to get the response we got," Jones says.

And there are a few St. Louis pros they’re hoping to hear from.

"Bradley Beal and Jason Tatum," says Jones. "Yes, we’re trying to get to him. They are local, so yes."

And while Timorion Tucker continues in the battle of his life fighting Michaudo Joseph’s disease, he’ll shoot for the stars with the chance to meet Kobe Bryant. And he’ll take these encouraging videos to heart from basketball courts across the NBA.

"His cognitive skills are still there," says Jones. "Just because he’s in a wheelchair and his speech is impaired. He has these things going on just like anybody else. He does comprehend. He thinks just like anyone else. He’s a normal 14-year-old teenager. They like the same things as any other teenager. People kind of forget that sometimes and let that overshadow who he is as a person."

In Timorion’s case – a person who likes the game of basketball.