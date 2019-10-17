Newly drafted BattleHawks quarterback meets with St. Louis fans, tries local cuisine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Football has returned to the Gateway City! After this week's XFL draft, the St. Louis BattleHawks have a full roster.

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu met with passionate fans Thursday night at Westport Social in Maryland Heights.

Ta’amu said he was thrilled to get the call from head coach Jonathan Hayes.

"(Coach) said, 'You're going to be our guy, the quarterback that we build our team around,'" said Ta'amu.

The Hawaii native and Ole Miss graduate has been getting a first-class tour around town this week. Ta'amu said he visited Busch Stadium, Enterprise Center, and the Gateway Arch. He’s already sampled the toasted ravioli, barbecue, and Imo's Pizza.

Former Mizzou players L'Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas are among the 71 players drafted to play for the BattleHawks. The team arrives for training camp in December.

"We're going to bring something special here to St. Louis," said Ta'amu. "It's going to be the start of something special. Year one of many more years to come."

Fans are already practicing their battle cry, a "ca-caw" to rally the team.

Team president Kurt Hunzeker promises fast-paced, exciting athleticism.

"You're going to be on top of the action, great seats, the players are going to be accessible, the front office is going to be accessible," said Hunzeker. "It's going to be a lot of fun at the Dome this year."

Season tickets start at just $20 per game. Opening weekend for the XFL will be the weekend after the Super Bowl.

People interested in connecting with other BattleHawks fans to tailgate and support the team can join the XFL STL BattleHawks Rogue Squadron on Facebook.