ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in the 10100 block of Bon Oak Dr just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police were unable to confirm if there were any suspects or leads. The victim has not yet been identified nor has it been confirmed if the victim is a male or female.

More details will be posted as this story develops.



