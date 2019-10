Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Did you know that last year alone, the Federal Trade Commission reported that people were scammed out of 55-million dollars to tech support scams. According to experts people aged 60 and older were more vulnerable to this scam.

Tech Expert, Schott Schaeffer The chief Information Security Officer at Blade Technology Inc explains why this is one of the fastest-growing scams.

For more information visit: www.bladetechinc.com