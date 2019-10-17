Rock Hill reducing speed limits on residential streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKHILL, Mo. - Lawmakers in Rock Hill have slowed things down on the roadways.

According to our partners the Post-Dispatch, the board of alderman voted earlier this month to reduce the speed limit on most residential streets from 25 miles per hour to 20.

City crews are beginning to change the speed limit signs. The speed trailer will display a message saying “the speed limit has been reduced” as well as give the motorist’s speed and display a message such as “drive safely.

Speed trailers will be placed in areas of reduced speed limits to inform drivers of the change.