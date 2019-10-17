St. Louis County Officer involved in crash on south Lindbergh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, Mo. - A St. Louis County officer has been involved in an accident at around 8:45am on South Lindbergh road near the intersection of Highway 61.

Police say that the officer's cruiser was traveling southbound on Lindbergh to a report of a burglary. The officer's vehicle hit the driver's side of the Ford Escape as the vehicle was attempting a turn from the Dave Sinclair lot into the northwest lanes of South Lindbergh Boulevard.

The 62-year-old man in the blue Ford Escape has moderate injuries. The officer has minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation. Both the officer and the other person have been taken to the hospital.