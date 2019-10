Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Family Golf and Learning Center is the premier golf training and practice facility in the St. Louis area. The new state-of-the-art clubhouse will have offerings for golfers of all skill levels to grow their game year-round.

Tim Ezell was live at the 2,500-square foot indoor practice facility armed with a golf club learning how to properly grip the club, set up, swing tips and more.