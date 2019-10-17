Woman pleads guilty to her role in robbery of Richmond Heights post office

Posted 5:30 pm, October 17, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – A 27-year-old St. Louis woman pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to aiding and abetting in the armed robbery of a US Post Office last year.

According to court documents, the robbery occurred on December 6, 2018 at approximately 5:40 p.m. at the building on S. Big Bend Boulevard. The post office was closed but some employees were still there. A man dressed in black and wearing a surgical mask entered the post office and brandished a weapon.

The man locked the employees in a bathroom and then stole approximately $8,800 in cash and fled.

The United States Postal Inspection Service identified the robber as Dywane Upchurch and determined he was in a relationship with one of the tellers at the post office, Arielle Steed.

Upchurch was arrested and charged in February 2019. He pleaded guilty on October 4, 2019 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a US Postal Service employee while committing a robbery. He’ll be sentenced January 16, 2020.

Steed will be sentenced on March 6, 2020. She faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.