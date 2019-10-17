Woman who livestreamed DUI crash that killed her sister is arrested after police chase

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL/KTLA) – A Northern California woman who was convicted in a drunken, live-streamed crash that killed her sister in 2017 has been arrested again while out on parole.

Obdulia Sanchez, of Stockton, was released on parole from the Merced County Jail just three weeks ago.

“She (was) not supposed to drive,” her father Nicandro said. “She has (a driver’s license) but it’s suspended.”

Stockton police officers say they tried to stop Sanchez for a traffic violation on Rosemarie Lane around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police department spokesman Officer Joe Silva says Sanchez was taken into custody after she crashed near the Interstate 5 on-ramp following a short chase.

Sanchez was taken into custody without incident. A male passenger was able to escape on foot, and a gun was found inside the car.

“It is concerning to that Ms. Sanchez was just recently released from prison, involving that incident with her sister a couple of years ago, she’s currently on parole and is already engaged in criminal activity,” Silva said.

Nicandro Sanchez believes the gun doesn’t belong to his daughter, but to her passenger. He added that hours after her arrest, he spoke to her at the San Joaquin County Jail.

“She (got) scared of the police,” he said. “That’s why she ran.”

Sanchez’s passenger is still on the run, police said.

Obdulia Sanchez previously pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment charges for livestreaming a crash that killed her younger sister Jacqueline and injured another passenger in July 2017.

“Everybody, if I go to f****** jail for life, you already know why. My sister is f****** dying,” she said in the footage, which was posted on Instagram.

In February 2018, she was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

Sanchez was released on Sept. 21, the Merced Sun Star reported, citing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson.