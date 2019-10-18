× 67-year-old drowns after crashing car into Godfrey creek

GODFREY, Ill. – Investigators with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash Friday afternoon.

According to Jersey County Sheriff Michal Ringhausen, witnesses called authorities just after 3 p.m. to report a vehicle had crashed into Piasa Creek near Beltrees Road.

Deputies arrived to find the vehicle completely submerged in the creek. Good Samaritans had entered the water to rescue the driver to no avail.

Deputies tried to find the vehicle but the depth made the search difficult, Ringhausen said.

First responders from other jurisdictions were called and helped locate the vehicle and driver.

The Jersey County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 67-year-old Betty Hicks.