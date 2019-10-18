ACS Portrait of Hope ambassador challenges women to examine themselves for breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Breast Cancer is a diagnosis no one ever wants. Sarah Penberthy is a breast cancer survivor and is now on a mission to challenge all women to know their bodies.

Sarah learned she had breast cancer the day before Thanksgiving in 2014. She noticed a lump in her armpit while shaving that turned out to be a swollen lymph node. Sarah was very aggressive with her treatments, had a double mastectomy, chemo, radiation, reconstruction and other surgeries all in a year’s time.

"So many women start this journey married and by the time they finish it they don't have anybody there to help them,” says Sarah.

Her husband, Tony, has been helping her since the beginning and is now a Real Men Wear Pink Candidate.

"It's an avenue for men to just step in and show their support,” says Tony. For the entire month of October, they are to show their support wearing pink.

Sarah is now an ACS Portrait of Hope Ambassador and her mission is for women to do self-exams, push for testing, and know your body.

"I work with a lot of children, a lot of girls,” says Sarah. “So, I want them to know you have to start young; you can't wait till you're 40 or 45 to get your first mammogram.” Their daughters started their own Instagram page selling friendship bracelets and are also selling pink ribbons and donuts at school.

Next month’s checkup is a pivotal part of Sarah’s journey where she hopes to learn that she is CANCER FREE!

We've got our fingers crossed with you, Sarah! Join us for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 26th and help end breast cancer. Call 314-286-8160 or visit MakingStridesWalk.org/stlouismo to register.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.