Annual River Des Peres ‘Trash Bash’ seeking volunteers

Trash that is commonly found along our region`s waterways such as plastic bottles, aluminum cans, plastic grocery bags and more. The 17th annual River des Peres Trash Bash aims to improve area neighborhoods, wildlife habitats, and water quality in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The 17th annual River des Peres Trash Bash will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are seeking volunteers of all ages to clean litter and trash from several sites within the River des Peres watershed, including Gravois Creek, Deer Creek, River des Peres, and The Mississippi River.

Cleanup will run from 9 a.m. to noon. At noon, participants are invited to gather at Willmore Park for a post-cleanup celebration and free lunch.

For more information visit: www.STLtrashbash.org

