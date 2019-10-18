Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 18, 2019
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 18, 2019.
Howell at Holt
Zumwalt North at Timberland
Marquette at Eureka
Cape Girardeau Central at DeSmet
Civic Memorial at Triad
O'Fallon at Edwardsville
Althoff at Cahokia
Jerseyville at Highland
Fox 2 Sports Anchor and Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan and local prep sports analyst Jim Powers discussed the Cardinal Ritter situation. The school's entire football coaching staff was fired today and the season forfeited over an ineligible player on the Ritter team this season.
Charlie and Jim also discussed Roosevelt High School Athletic Director and head football coach Trey Porter being fired for following his players social media sites. That is not allowed in the St. Louis Public School's rules and by laws.