Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 18, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 18, 2019.

Segment One features highlights of these high school football games:

Howell at Holt

Zumwalt North at Timberland

Marquette at Eureka

Cape Girardeau Central at DeSmet

Civic Memorial at Triad

O'Fallon at Edwardsville

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone featured highlights of these prep football games:

Althoff at Cahokia

Jerseyville at Highland

Fox 2 Sports Anchor and Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan and local prep sports analyst Jim Powers discussed the Cardinal Ritter situation. The school's entire football coaching staff was fired today and the season forfeited over an ineligible player on the Ritter team this season.

Charlie and Jim also discussed Roosevelt High School Athletic Director and head football coach Trey Porter being fired for following his players social media sites. That is not allowed in the St. Louis Public School's rules and by laws.