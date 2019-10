× Authorities: Thief on the loose after business van stolen

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a delivery van was stolen from a business overnight.

According to police, the thief stole the van from a flooring company on Delor Street just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The driver traveled a block and a half before crashing into a parked car, the thief ran away.

The investigation is ongoing.