Beginning early next year, all 700 St. Louis county police officers will be wearing body cameras

Posted 11:10 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23AM, October 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County is about to become the largest police department in Missouri to equip all of its officers with body cameras. The County Council approved $5 million for the cameras and unlimited data storage space on July 2. Funding for the five-year contract comes from a half-cent sales tax increase for public safety that voters approved in November 2017.

