ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County is about to become the largest police department in Missouri to equip all of its officers with body cameras. The County Council approved $5 million for the cameras and unlimited data storage space on July 2. Funding for the five-year contract comes from a half-cent sales tax increase for public safety that voters approved in November 2017.
Beginning early next year, all 700 St. Louis county police officers will be wearing body cameras
