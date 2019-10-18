× Cardinal Ritter football coach fired, team forfeits games for using ineligible player

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 has confirmed the Archdiocese of St. Louis has relieved Cardinal Ritter head football coach Brandon Gregory of his duties and the team is forfeiting its first seven games of the season for using an ineligible player.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Coach Gregory was knowingly using an ineligible player this season.

That player, a running back, was supposed to be suspended for the first game of the season. Instead, he wore the number 24 instead of his normal number 4 jersey, and played.

Since he never sat out, he was ineligible for each game he played in under national and Missouri high school sports rules.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association said it has accepted Cardinal Ritter’s self-imposed forfeiture of all their games this season.

The archdiocese also announced the school’s athletic director, Preston Thomas, would be retiring from his post.

The team was ranked number one in the country in small schools.

You can read the full statement from the archdiocese below: