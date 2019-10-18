Community comes together to support children of fallen Maryland Heights firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - The children of a Maryland Heights firefighter who died in the line of duty this summer are receiving support from the community. As the children of first responders, Tori Moore, 13, and CJ Moore, 11, are used to offering help but now the tables have turned.

Three years ago, Tori and CJ hosted a lemonade sale to raise money for Ballwin Police Officer Michael Flamion who had been shot and critically wounded while conducting a traffic stop. The Moore kids knew they needed to help.

"We felt that it was important that he be taken care of and that he felt like he shouldn't be stressed out about anything," said Tori. "We raised a lot, like over $6,000."

The Moores said they have supported many first responders' families over the years. When their dad, firefighter/paramedic Chris Moore, died after suffering a medical emergency in June, the community came together for them.

Moore worked for Metro West Fire Protection District, Eureka Fire Protection District, and Maryland Heights Fire Protection District (MHFPD) where he spent 18 years.

After Moore's death, his fellow MHFPD firefighters attended CJ's baseball game and wore special jerseys to show their support. CJ used his dad's mitt during the game.

Tori and CJ were invited to throw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game this summer.

Fellow firefighters said Moore was a "firefighter's firefighter" and well-loved by his crew. The MHFPD has honored Moore by adding his name to the firetruck so he continues to ride with them on every call.

"It says 'In memory of our fallen brother, Chris 'Metro' Moore," said CJ.

Photos of Moore hang in the hallways of MHFPD and his locker has been memorialized.

The kids remember their dad as a "silly" guy who loved his job. When he wasn't working, he loved the rodeo, hunting, fishing, and listening to classic country music.

Tori wants to become a veterinarian and open her own clinic. CJ plans to follow in his dad's boot steps.

"I've wanted to be a firefighter since I was like five, and I've wanted to work at Maryland Heights, but I want to start at Metro West where he started, then I want to go to Eureka for a little bit."

BackStoppers is supporting the Moore kids.

Chris Moore is one of four fallen first responders who will be honored on Wednesday, October 23 during the St. Louis Hero Network's "Fall Night for the Fallen," a bi-state dine out event with more than 130 restaurants participating. Each restaurant will decide what percentage of the proceeds will go directly to the Moore family as well as the families of Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering, Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins, and North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.