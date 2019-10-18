FDA approves new drug to treat flu-related complications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There's a new weapon in the fight against Influenza.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment called Xofluza (za-flu'-za). The drug is one-dose anti-viral medication and the first and only prescription flu treatment.

It's for those with a high risk of developing serious complications from the virus. The main factor differentiating Xofluza from other antiviral flu treatments on the market, such as Tamiflu and Relenza, is the way it’s taken

Including patients over 65 and those with certain health conditions like diabetes, lung and heart disease, and morbid obesity.