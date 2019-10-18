Halloween display featuring gallows, hangman’s noose draws criticism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A Halloween display in south St. Louis has ignited a heated debate on social media. Part of the display featured a hangman's platform—or gallows—and a noose.

The display appears to be medieval-themed, including a catapult and what may be a castle-like entrance.

The wooden gallows had stairs to walk up, a drop floor, and a noose hanging from a crossbar.

It has now been torn down. From the sidewalk, you can still see the noose on the front porch.

The rest of the gallows remained scattered across the yard of the home on Ray Avenue at Delor.

A St. Charles woman was so concerned when she heard about it that she drove to the home Thursday night and publicly posted a video of the gallows still intact. The video had more than 70,000 “views” in 20 hours.

“That’s very disturbing. Now that’s disturbing; that really is,” said neighbor Vincent Anderson, after seeing the video.

Neighbors said the man who lives at the home has been known for his extravagant Halloween displays every year.

Fox 2 was unable to reach him for comment.

Neighbors seemed willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, noting that people who came looking for the gallows Friday but found only the catapult were even posting on social media that the catapult, too, was somehow racially insensitive.

“It’s Halloween,” said Amber Fouche-McGrath. “I haven’t seen the finished product. He does something with a different them every year. Those types of images don’t define me as a person, so I don’t let those things bother me.”

“Not a noose (in this day and age),” Anderson said. “All the other decorations don’t bother me. I don’t celebrate Halloween.”

It’s unclear whether someone offended by the gallows tore it down or the homeowner did so himself.