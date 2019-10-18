Parents say racist slur directed at school bus driver while children were boarding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Bridgeton parents are angry and demanding consequences after they say a dump truck driver unleashed a profanity-laced tirade at a school bus driver while young children were getting on board.

At least one parent also heard a racial slur used.

It all happened on Friday morning at a school bus stop in Bridgeton at Natural Bridge and Carrollton Court.

Parents say they could clearly hear the troubling language being used.

“It made me really angry, actually,” said one of the moms, who was at the stop with her 8-year-old daughter. She did not want to be identified.

She says a man working for C&B Paving stopped his dump truck for the school bus as it picked up children just before 8:30 a.m.

She couldn’t believe what the man said to the school bus driver. The woman took pictures of the dump truck driver and his truck.

We are not identifying the truck driver because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

“What I heard the truck driver say verbatim is, ‘You f'n n-word, next time have the f’n kids wait!’ And I just sat there like, ‘Oh my God, did he really just say this?’” the woman said.

The woman says several young children were at the stop along with parents.

Crystal Seifert was there with her daughter. She did not hear a racial slur but did hear profanity.

“I just heard him say, ‘You could have waited to let those little b------ children on the bus. That’s f’ing BS,’” she said.

Pattonville School District spokesperson Mickey Schoonover says the bus was taking kids to Drummond Elementary School in St. Ann.

Schoonover says the bus driver could tell the man was upset but didn’t hear what he was saying because her window was closed.

Schoonover tells us an email about the incident was sent to all of the families with kids who use that route.

An administrator at Drummond also met with the children who got on at the stop where the incident took place.

Schoonover says some of the students knew the man was mad and at least one child heard some profanity.

“To hear that our students and our staff were potentially exposed to abusive and offensive language is disturbing,” Schoonover said.

The woman who did not want to be identified added, “I want him fired. I want the bus driver to receive a public apology, as well as the children to receive an apology.”

Schoonover says the Pattonville District also notified Bridgeton police about the incident.

Fox 2 tried to get a comment from C&B Paving on two occasions. The person who answered the first time we called did say she had taken other calls about this issue today and she would have someone get back to us. We are still waiting.