Precautionary boil advisory for portion of Overland, St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri American Water announced just after 9:00 a.m. Friday that a precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a portion of St. Louis County.

The area affected includes a portion of St. Louis County including parts of Overland. The area is bordered by Midland Blvd., Ashby Rd. to the west; Page Ave. and east of Burns Ave.

The boil order advisory was issued after a power interruption at our treatment plant leading to a low-pressure.

To confirm whether your address is within the affected area and check the advisory’s current status, customers can enter their address on the boil advisory map on the Missouri American Water website. The impacted area affects about 3,300 customers.

The company recommends water for these customers will need to be brought to a boil for 3 minutes prior to consumption, until further notice. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing, and other non-consumable uses during this period.