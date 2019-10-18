The zero tolerance approach to social media threats

Posted 11:31 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, October 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Many school districts, including Rockwood, have experienced social media threats posted by students, which result in fear, uncertainty, and possibly student discipline and or criminal charges. Rockwood school superintendent Dr. Mark Miles talks about the zero tolerance approach that is being taken against social media threats.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.