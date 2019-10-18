ST. LOUIS - Many school districts, including Rockwood, have experienced social media threats posted by students, which result in fear, uncertainty, and possibly student discipline and or criminal charges. Rockwood school superintendent Dr. Mark Miles talks about the zero tolerance approach that is being taken against social media threats.
The zero tolerance approach to social media threats
-
Rockwood superintendent asks parents for help in preventing social media threats
-
Student arrested following social media threat against Northwest High School
-
Truman Middle School parents alerted to social media threat
-
Parkway schools educate parents on social media engagement
-
Student in custody after threat to ‘shoot up’ football game
-
-
UPDATE: Shiloh police say threat at school tied to altercation
-
Man charged over ‘Your Next Mass Shooter’ social media claim
-
Man charged over ‘Your Next Mass Shooter’ social media claim
-
10-year-old girl commits suicide, police investigate rumors of bullying
-
Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for new Eureka Elementary School
-
-
‘He’s just a little boy!’ Mom breaks down as deputies arrest teen for shooting threat
-
At least 27 people have been arrested over threats to commit mass attacks since the El Paso and Dayton shootings
-
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously