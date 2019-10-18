Smoke rises from home explosion in Columbia, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA,Ill. - Flames can be seen coming from a home that has exploded in Columbia, Illinois. The location of the residence is on Lookout Drive.

One person was inside the home during the explosion. They appear to be out of the building. The condition of that person is not known at this time.

Fire crews are asking people to stay away from the home. They are hearing popping noises. They believe it may be ammunition going off from the heat from the flames.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.